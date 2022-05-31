Park Band starts 75th Season of Summer Concerts

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Quincy Park Band celebrated the beginning of its 75th Season of Summer Concerts at Madison Park this evening.

The Memorial Day concert by the Park Band featured a patriotic program with musical selections.

Several members of the community came to show their support to those who served, many being vets themselves. One attendee, Suzi Daker, is happy that the concert brings the community together.

“Well you just look around and see all these people visiting and enjoying being out, and music soothes the soul and is good for everybody.”, Daker said.

Going to the summer concerts is tradition for Daker and she says she wants to continue it.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.