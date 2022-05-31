Salvation Army taking electric fan donations, distributing to those in need

QUINCY (WGEM) - Starting tomorrow, the Salvation Army will be collecting and distributing electric fans for those in need.

They asking for new or gently-used fans of all sizes to the family services center at 501 Broadway. They will also accept monetary donations.

“During the summers in Quincy and Hannibal and in this area can be really brutal,” said the Quincy Salvation Army’s Marketing Manager Caroline Carpenter. “We know having access to a fan or being able to cool off is very important so that’s why these programs have been started.”

Those who need a fan can apply by bringing a photo ID to the family services center.

If you have children 5 or under, you must bring a medical or social security card.

Application hours are from 1-4 p.m.

Hannibal residents should apply at the family services center at 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center (at the Salvation Army Family Store).

The Kroc Center will also open its air-conditioned lobby during major heat advisories.

Those hours are as follows:

Monday-Friday

6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday

1-5 p.m.

