Severe storm potential still exists

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are still tracking the potential for strong to severe storms to develop as we roll through the evening and even the overnight hours. The main threats we we’re looking at would be large hail and damaging wind. We can’t rule out a tornado although the threat is very low and if it occurs it would be very brief and weak.

Torrential downpours may occur in isoalted locations (Max Inman)

Thunderstorms may continue to roll through the overnight hours there may be some areas that see torrential downpours. The rain is not over on Wednesday as a few showers may pop up late Wednesday afternoon. The showers and thunderstorms will not be severe on Wednesday. After that we get into a little bit of a dry time with improving weather conditions and temperatures running up near 80 degrees on Friday with some sunshine. At this time the weekend does have some on and off scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms but nothing looks to be severe at this time

