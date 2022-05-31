Advertisement

Tri-state mom spreads melanoma cancer awareness after son’s death

By Charity Bell
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - One tri-state mom is doing what she can to make sure no one else has to go through the pain her son experienced and died from.

Hannibal resident Jenny Woodside is raising money to purchase sunscreen dispensers to place in parks around Hannibal and eventually Quincy.

Her son Dalton was diagnosed in 2016 with melanoma, a form of skin cancer that starts in the cells that control the pigment in your skin.

She said after undergoing 19 surgeries, cancer quickly spread to his brain and spinal fluid and died in April 2021, at the age of 25.

“I promised him before he passed away that I would spread the word and keep his memory alive and so in honor to do that we have started raising money to purchase sunblock dispensers and keep them going. This is a way we can honor him and teach others about melanoma at the same time,” Woodside said.

Memorial Day, her family placed their first dispenser in Kiwanis and Riverside parks in Hannibal. She said next week they will do Huckleberry park.

“Look at your skin and have it checked by a dermatologist once a year. People don’t know that and his was literally a mole that popped up out of nowhere and was the size of a pencil eraser in two months and it grew very fast and that’s what melanoma does. It grows really fast, goes inside and once it’s there, it’s hard to get rid of,” Woodside said.

She said you can email her at daltonandrewmemorial95@gamil.com to find ways to support this cause.

