Weather Alert: Possible strong to severe storms later today

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is a warm morning as clouds continue to move into the Tri-States. Morning temperatures are in the 70s. A cold front will slowly move southeastward through the day with showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of it. During the morning, there are ongoing showers and thunderstorms moving slowly east/northeastward. These showers are moving into a less favorable environment, so they are going to gradually weaken. However, I am expecting a few of these showers to make it into the area during the morning and early afternoon hours. These will be widely scattered though, with much of us sitting dry. The primetime chance for showers and thunderstorms will likely hold off until midafternoon as the cold front approaches northeast Missouri. These storms will have the potential of being strong to severe, so you will want to stay weather alert and have a way to receive watches and warnings. You can get severe weather alerts with our free WGEM StormTrak Weather App. (See link below.) The storms will start off pretty scattered, but will become numerous to widespread fairly quickly. The main threats will be hail and strong damaging wind gusts. While the threat for tornadoes is very low, the threat is not zero. Therefore, a brief weak tornado cannot be ruled out. These storms will move slowly and will be very efficient rain makers. That means some localized flooding/flash flooding is possible as well. The front looks to make little progress to the southeast as we head through the afternoon and evening, so the chance of storms will even continue into the first half of the night. As we head through the rest of the night, the severe weather threat will diminish/come to an end.

WGEM StormTrak Weather App Info and Download Link: https://www.wgem.com/page/apps/

