WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (May 30) Macomb Lady Bombers Fall To Defeat On The IHSA Softball Post-Season Dirt And Western Big 6 Player Of The Year Jeremiah Talton Announces A Major Change In His Future Plans On The College Hardwood

John Wood Hoops Standout Gabe Cox Set To Join The Culver-Stockton Basketball Program
Macomb High Lady Bombers Softball Team Falls To Defeat At Super Sectionals
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a working holiday for the Lady Bombers of Macomb High on the IHSA softball dirt on this sunny Memorial Day. MHS traveled to Decatur, Illinois to take on the Lady Rockets of Tolono-Unity in a highly anticipated IHSA Class 2A Super Sectional contest where the winner would advance to the IHSA State Tournament. We’ll have game highlights...

Quincy High basketball standout Jeremiah Talton had a stellar career on the prep hardwood for the Blue Devils. The 6-foot-6 guard had a stellar senior campaign this past season where he became the all-time leading 3-point shooter in the history of the QHS basketball program. After leading the “Blue and White” to within one win of the State Tournament in Champaign, the All-State performer went on to sign a National Letter Of Intent with the University of New Orleans during the last week of April. Earlier today, Talton announced (through his Social Media platform) that he was ”decommitting” from UNO. We’ll have the latest...

One of the talented guards from the John Woods basketball program has made a major decision regarding his future. West Central grad Gabe Cox announced through his Social Media platform earlier today, that he’s decided to join the Wildcats basketball program at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. We’ll have the story...

