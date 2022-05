WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (May 30) Brown County Hornets Headed To The IHSA Class 1A State Baseball Tournament In Peoria And Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Offer Insight Into Super Sectional Setback On Saturday

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, may 30, 2022 (Memorial Day)

IHSA Baseball

Class 1A Super Sectional

Brown County Hornets 4

Carrollton Hawks 3

BC: Hornets Headed to State Tourney In Peoria On Friday To Face Ottawa Marquette

First Pitch Set For 10:00 AM

IHSA Softball

Class 2A Super Sectional

Macomb 1

Tolono-Unity 3

MLB Scores

Brewers 3

Cubs 1

CHI Now (19-29) On The Season

Padres 3

Cardinals 6

STL Now (27-21) On The Season

KC Royals 3

Guardians 7

Twins 5

Tigers 7

Giants 5

Phillies 4

Orioles 10

Red Sox 0

Braves 2

Diamondbacks 6

Nationals 5

NY Mets 13

Pirates 6

LA Dodgers 5

Tampa Bay Rays 5

Rangers 9

NHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 7

NY Rangers 6

Carolina 2

Rangers Wins Series (4-3)

