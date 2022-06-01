Blessing Hospital appeals QMG hospital’s state board permit

QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Health System reported Wednesday it is asking for review of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board’s recent decision to approve the Quincy Medical Group small-format hospital.

Blessing filed the appeal of the certificate of need permit Tuesday in Sangamon County Court, filing suit against the state board, its individual members, the Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH interim Director Amaal Tokars, Quincy Medical Group and the Quincy Medical Group Hospital Inc.

In a news release Wednesday, Blessing claimed the state board’s decision will lead to the loss of federal Sole Community Hospital status due to the close location of the QMG hospital to Blessing. Officials said Sole Community Hospital status provides subsidies for Medicare, Medicaid and charity care.

Blessing Hospital reported their patient base is 75% Medicare/Medicaid and charity care.

The Health System’s Board of Trustees said that it is obligated to raise legitimate concerns about whether or not the state board fulfilled its duty of legislatively required regional health care planning in making the QMG decision.

“Blessing Health System has an obligation to its patients, and to all community hospitals in Illinois to stand up to the threat to rural acute care hospitals that is posed by investor backed, physician owned small format, low acuity hospitals,” said Blessing Health System President/CEO Maureen Kahn. “Blessing must challenge the state board’s disregard for its own mission, rules and regulations.”

QMG released a written statement Wednesday on behalf of CEO Carol Brockmiller and the clinic’s board of directors.

“We have not reviewed the complaint filed by Blessing Hospital, but will do so as soon as it is available,” the statement said. “Having opposed all three projects QMG has taken to the HFSRB, we find Blessing’s continued aggressive opposition to health care competition to be a gross misuse of community resources by a not-for-profit community hospital and totally counterproductive to the incredible growth and forward movement that Quincy is experiencing.”

The request for a legal review does not include the QMG Birth Center, which also received a permit.

