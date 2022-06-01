Advertisement

Firefighter amputee shares life lessons with students

Gary Weiland speaks to students at Lincoln-Douglas Elementary School.
Gary Weiland speaks to students at Lincoln-Douglas Elementary School.(WGEM)
By Ben Neisen and Dylan Smith
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Students at Lincoln Douglas Elementary School learned life lessons from an American Ninja Warrior and a Quincy native today.

Gary Weiland is a Texas firefighter who lost his leg and was able to make it back to working as a firefighter.

Now he travels and gives motivational speeches to schools and businesses.

Weiland also has written several children’s books based on his experiences as an amputee.

He says that showing kids that they can overcome anything is a huge help for their mental health.

“If they can understand and think, ‘I know Gary went through all this and that was really hard on him so whatever I’ve got going on my life I can absolutely overcome this obstacle because I know that Gary did it,’ and that’s why I think it is important to really build some mental strength in kids at this age.”

After each presentation Gary signed copies of his books for the kids and also signed books at Codex books until 7 p.m.

