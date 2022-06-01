Advertisement

GALLERY: Storm damage in McDonough County

McDonough County. 700 North and County Road 1450 East.
McDonough County. 700 North and County Road 1450 East.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Caption

MC DONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Severe storms ripped through McDonough County, Illinois, late Tuesday night with the National Weather Service issuing a Tornado Warning at 10:00 p.m. that continued for more than an hour.

The storm left damage near Industry, Illinois, where trained storm spotters reported a tornado on the ground Tuesday night.

A damage assessment team from the National Weather Service was dispatched Wednesday morning to determine if some of that damage was from a tornado.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12th and Locust crash
Felony charge expected following fatal Memorial Day crash
12th and Locust
One fatality in 12th and Locust crash
Tuesday night, a Quincy man who’s wife was killed Monday in a car accident spoke out about the...
Husband speaks out for wife killed in Quincy crash
One tri-state mom is doing what she can to make sure no one else has to go through the pain her...
Tri-state mom spreads melanoma cancer awareness after son’s death
This afternoon and into tonight.
Weather Alert: Possible strong to severe storms later today

Latest News

McDonough County storm damage
McDonough County storm damage
McDonough County storm damage
McDonough County storm damage
Tree near Colmar, Illinois
McDonough County storm damage
Hannibal Pirates Football Team Starts Summer Conditioning Program
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (May 31)