Hospital Report: June 1, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Kenneth “Kenny” D. Spegal, 56, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away May 29. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Kayla Beaston Smith, age 39, of Quincy, died on May 31, at Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Harry N. Saunders Jr., 81, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away May 31at his home in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Mary E. Ballinger, 99, of Columbia, MO, formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away May 30 at Lenoir Woods Lutheran Senior Services in Columbia, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

There are no births to report as of now

