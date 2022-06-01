Husband speaks out for wife killed in Quincy crash

Autoplay Caption

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tuesday night, a Quincy man whose wife was killed Memorial Day in a car crash spoke out about the event that has forever changed his family’s life.

Still in shock, and grieving, KG Smith stood at the scene of the accident at 12th and Locusts and passed out flyers that read “Justice for Kayla” for his wife.

“I don’t think anything will ever be enough to look at my eight-year-old son and my 11-year-old daughter every morning and know all they have is me know,” Smith said.

Because his wife and mother of his six is now dead after being killed Monday morning after police said a man was driving reckless and failed to obey a stoplight.

“And the way it’s looking now. It doesn’t seem like the punishment is matching the crime,” Smith said.

Adams County States Attorney Gary Farha said no formal charges have been filed against Breeden Wike, as he is still in the hospital listed in fair condition, but said Quincy police will take him into custody once he’s released.

“Formal charges will be filed and there will be felony charges. A bond will be set and we will be asking to set that as high as possible, we have no idea yet what that will be,” Farha said.

Farha said they’ve asked for expedited testing from the Illinois State Police that will show if alcohol or other substances were in Wike’s body at the time of the crash that they could use for a DUI charge.

“I’m trying so hard not to be angry, but it’s hard not to be angry,” Smith said. “The punishment has to fit the crime every time.”

QPD Deputy Chief Shannon Pilkington said warrants have been issued for reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving with bond set at $250,000.

Farha says the investigation is still ongoing. He said results from the state could take up to 30 days, in the meantime, he said they’ll also review video from the scene that could be used for additional charges.

“We do view this as being a very very serious matter. And we will be doing all that we can to hold this person accountable,” Farha said.

Smith said he’d like authorities to pursue justice and for the community to remember Kayla.

“Always smiling, always laughing, a very caring, loving person, wife and mother,” Smith said.

