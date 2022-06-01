More rain before we see some dry time

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s more scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. We do expect showers and thunderstorms to roll across the area overnight. Overnight storms will not be severe and will not be as numerous as Tuesday night. Thursday will start off with a partly cloudy sky but we should end up with almost full sunshine and daytime high temperatures come back up into the mid to upper 70s. Friday looks like a day with just a few clouds and a pleasant west wind around 5 miles an hour. We expect daytime high temperatures on Friday to top out In the low to mid 80s. Saturday for most of the day it looks like it will be on the dry side with mostly sunny skies. However late in the day there may be a few isolated showers that develop. Temperatures top out Saturday and Sunday near 80 degrees. Sunday there’s a better shot at showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon although the day does not look like a complete washout with partly sunny skies.

