Advertisement

More rain before we see some dry time

Back to a more early simmer feel
Back to a more early simmer feel(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s more scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. We do expect showers and thunderstorms to roll across the area overnight. Overnight storms will not be severe and will not be as numerous as Tuesday night. Thursday will start off with a partly cloudy sky but we should end up with almost full sunshine and daytime high temperatures come back up into the mid to upper 70s. Friday looks like a day with just a few clouds and a pleasant west wind around 5 miles an hour. We expect daytime high temperatures on Friday to top out In the low to mid 80s. Saturday for most of the day it looks like it will be on the dry side with mostly sunny skies. However late in the day there may be a few isolated showers that develop. Temperatures top out Saturday and Sunday near 80 degrees. Sunday there’s a better shot at showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon although the day does not look like a complete washout with partly sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12th and Locust crash
Felony charge expected following fatal Memorial Day crash
Tuesday night, a Quincy man who’s wife was killed Monday in a car accident spoke out about the...
Husband speaks out for wife killed in Quincy crash
12th and Locust
One fatality in 12th and Locust crash
McDonough County. 700 North and County Road 1450 East.
GALLERY: Storm damage in McDonough County
One tri-state mom is doing what she can to make sure no one else has to go through the pain her...
Tri-state mom spreads melanoma cancer awareness after son’s death

Latest News

Afternoon Weather Forecast
Afternoon Weather Forecast
Morning showers/thunder. Cloudy and cooler. Scattered evening/night showers.
A bit more rain before some dry time
Morning Weather 6/1
Morning Weather 6/1
Cold front moves through
Thunderstorms will become more numerous overnight