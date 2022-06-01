National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in McDonough County

Autoplay Caption

INDUSTRY, Ill. (WGEM) - The National Weather Service reported Wednesday afternoon that preliminary survey results indicate an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds around 110 mph touched down Tuesday night in McDonough County, Illinois, north of Industry.

NWS officials stated the tornado lifted a grain bin, damaged a farm building and snapped a power pole along U.S. 67.

According to the NWS report, the tornado took a path of 1.6 miles and was 60 yards wide.

Path of tornado (National Weather Service)

The NWS reported a tornado warning was issued about 10 p.m. as radar from KDVN, KILX and WIU indicated rotation.

The NWS received a report of a tornado west of Industry about 10:55 p.m., with reports of possible damage associated with the tornado coming in shortly after.

In addition, the NWS reported torrential rain fell across the area and led to flash flooding across southern portions of Hancock and McDonough counties. Several roads were washed out, and rivers were out of their banks. The La Moine River at Colmar rose to moderate flood stage as well.

According to the NWS, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

You can read the complete report form the NWS here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.