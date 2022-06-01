Nearly stalled cold front keeps rain over the Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Flood Warning is in effect until 12 PM for Hancock and McDonough County in Illinois. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 7 AM for Monroe and Ralls County in Missouri. Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible.

Rain showers, lightning and thunder continue this morning as the cold front has essentially parked itself right over the Tri-States. The cold front and rain showers have finally started to show some forward momentum. Some areas on the northwestern tier are seeing the rain clear out. The rain will continue clearing the area from the northwest to the southeast, clearing the entire Tri-State area by 10 AM/11 AM. As the front passes through, our winds are changing around to the north/northwest. We will be cloudy through the rest of the day. With the morning rain showers, the cloudy skies and the north/northwesterly winds temperatures will be cooler today. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. By the time we head into this evening and tonight, more scattered showers will arrive. These showers will loose some of their strength as they head our way, so I am expecting more of a light to moderate rain. Rather than heavy downpours.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.