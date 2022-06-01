Advertisement

Nelson’s Clothing Store awaits state liquor license to serve alcohol in their new ’36 Club

By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Customers at one Macomb business will soon be able to enjoy a cocktail while getting custom-made suits fitted.

Nelson’s Clothing Store, a upscale menswear store, wants to give its clients an enriching experience at its new ‘36 Club, named after the year 1936 when Nelson’s first opened.

Owner John Nelson and his son, Ian Nelson, spearheaded the project. They hope it will draw business from all over the country and bring attention to Macomb.

The store has received approval for their boutique liquor license from the city.

Now, they await the state’s approval.

“Many people who have made their first trip here to get their custom here,” Nelson said. “Their next trip they’re bringing their wives and their family. So they’re adding another layer and suggesting other places they can go.””

The ’36 lounge will be open by appointment to clients only.

