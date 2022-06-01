Advertisement

Patton Park to undergo a series of upgrades and renovations

By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Patton Park is in the process of getting a full-blown makeover. The public park recently relocated and renovated their dog park. It was previously called Patton Dog Park and is now named after the park’s donors, Jackie and Dave Thompson.

The Macomb Park District now has a shading plan in place having planted hundreds of trees.

Eventually, they hope to bring a multi-use trail, basketball courts, a meditative garden and boardwalk.

“I think the last major renovation was done in the ’80s,” said Macomb Park District Executive Director Rachel Lenz. “So, it was time for us to really get focused and start beautifying the space.”

Lenz said in order to push the development forward, the park district applied for a matching grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for $360,000.

Lenz said they are anticipating an answer in July.

