Thunderstorms will become more numerous overnight

QUINCY (WGEM) - Thunderstorms will become more numerous as we go into the overnight hours. But those thunderstorms are not expected to be severe. It is possible some of these storms will let loose torrential downpours that may cause street flooding. Thunderstorms may linger into early Wednesday morning. We expect scattered showers to redevelop Wednesday afternoon. Thursday and Friday both look dry and temperatures beginning to warm to near 80 degrees. Saturday afternoon there’s a slight chance for some scattered showers and a better shot of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

