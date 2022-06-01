Tri-State event planners struggle to find vendors

MACOMB (WGEM) - As summer events start up, which include outdoor festivals and activities, some event planners in the Tri-States are saying it’s becoming difficult to find food and drink vendors.

Macomb Park District’s events superintendent Kara Sahagian said Wednesday that’s because more in-person events are happening since COVID restrictions have loosened. However, many vendors have since moved on to other jobs.

To make sure festival goers still have something to drink, she said they have applied for a temporary liquor license to be able to sell alcohol themselves at select events.

“That would allow us to take in the money and put it back into the parks and utilize that,” Sahagian said. “Whereas, with third-party vendors, that goes to them and some of that money gets lost in liquor license fees.”

She said they are awaiting approval from the state on June 6 to sell alcohol at the first Randolph Street Rendevous event happening on June 16.

