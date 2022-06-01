Advertisement

Victim in Brooklyn subway shooting sues gun maker Glock

Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New...
Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, after a gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people, April 12, 2022. A woman wounded in the shooting has filed a lawsuit against gun manufacturer Glock.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A woman who was shot in the Brooklyn subway shooting in April is using gun maker Glock and its Austria-based parent company.

The lawsuit by Ilene Steur is an early test of a 2021 New York state law allowing victims of gun violence to sue gun makers or dealers for their injuries.

Steur was one of the 10 people shot when Frank James allegedly opened fire on a Subway.

James is accused of using a Glock 9-millimeter handgun to fire at least 33 rounds in a crowded train. He pleaded not guilty to terrorism and gun charges.

Steur had significant gunshot injuries with a bullet fracturing part of her spine. Her attorney says the lawsuit seeks to hold Glock accountable for marketing strategies they say put guns in the hand of those who kill and maim innocent people.

Glock has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

