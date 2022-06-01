Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (May 31) Brown County Hornets Relying On Defense In A Big Way On The Diamond As They Head to State On Friday And The Hannibal Pirates Football Program Starts Summer Conditioning Program

John Wood Blazers Head Coach Brad Hoyt Still Looking For A Few Good Men For Next Season
Brown County Hornets Baseball Team Headed To Class 1A State Tourney In Peoria
Brown County Hornets Baseball Team Headed To Class 1A State Tourney In Peoria
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Brown County Hornets baseball team is now just 72 hours away from their first trip to the Class 1A State Tournament in Peoria, Illinois. When BC resumes practices on the diamond tomorrow, they’ll no doubt focus on keeping their strong defensive identity in check, because after all, it’s the Hornets strong defense that has really helped paved the way for the “Green and Gold” this season. We’ll check in with the Hornets for more insight as they gear up for their biggest challenge of the year.

The Blazers of John Wood Community College are still in the midst of recruiting as we roll into the month of June. Head basketball coach Brad Hoyt indicated earlier today that he’s still trying to fill 4 or 5 additional roster spots, and he hopes to have those positions filled in the next 4 weeks of so. We’ll have more details...

It was an exciting day for members of the Hannibal High football program. Today marked the start of the teams summer conditioning program. Players and coaches assembled at the Korf Memorial Gymnasium at 7:00 a.m. ready to get to work in the weight room as well as the gridiron. We’ll take a look at the “Red and Black” working hard to get in top shape for the upcoming 2022 MSHSAA football season.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (May 31) “Mother Nature” Causes An Interruption In Play On The Diamond At Joyce Park In Keokuk And Hannibal Pirates Head Football Coach Jeff Gschwender Shares Insight On The Goals Of Summer Conditioning Program

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Keokuk Chiefs Play Host To Mount Pleasant On The Prep Baseball Diamond In The Hawkeye State

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (May 30) Memorial Day

Updated: May. 31, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (May 30) Brown County Hornets Headed To The IHSA Class 1A State Baseball Tournament In Peoria And Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Offer Insight Into Super Sectional Setback On Saturday

Updated: May. 31, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Brown County Hornets Punch Their Ticket To The Class 1A State Baseball Tournament In Peoria

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (May 30) Memorial Day

Updated: May. 31, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (May 30) Macomb Lady Bombers Fall To Defeat On The IHSA Softball Post-Season Dirt And Western Big 6 Player Of The Year Jeremiah Talton Announces A Major Change In His Future Plans On The College Hardwood

Updated: May. 31, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
The Macomb Lady Bombers Fall To Defeat On The Softball Dirt At The IHSA Super Sectionals

Sports

Brown County heads to state for baseball

Updated: May. 30, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
The Brown County baseball team is heading to State after taking down Carrollton 4-3 in the Super Sectional.

Sports

Reigning Western Big Six player of the year de-commits from University of New Orleans

Updated: May. 30, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
Earlier this afternoon, according to Jeremiah Talton’s Twitter, he is de-committing from the University of New Orleans.

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of May 29th, 2022

Updated: May. 29, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

WGEM Sports at Ten (Sunday) May 29, 2022: Quincy Notre Dame Returns From State; QMG Play of The Week Winner and Nominees

Updated: May. 29, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Play of the Week

QMG Play of The Week Winner For The Week of May 22nd: QND’s Avery Keck Scores Game Winner Against Sacred Heart Griffin

Updated: May. 29, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports