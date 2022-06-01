WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (May 31) Brown County Hornets Relying On Defense In A Big Way On The Diamond As They Head to State On Friday And The Hannibal Pirates Football Program Starts Summer Conditioning Program

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Brown County Hornets baseball team is now just 72 hours away from their first trip to the Class 1A State Tournament in Peoria, Illinois. When BC resumes practices on the diamond tomorrow, they’ll no doubt focus on keeping their strong defensive identity in check, because after all, it’s the Hornets strong defense that has really helped paved the way for the “Green and Gold” this season. We’ll check in with the Hornets for more insight as they gear up for their biggest challenge of the year.

The Blazers of John Wood Community College are still in the midst of recruiting as we roll into the month of June. Head basketball coach Brad Hoyt indicated earlier today that he’s still trying to fill 4 or 5 additional roster spots, and he hopes to have those positions filled in the next 4 weeks of so. We’ll have more details...

It was an exciting day for members of the Hannibal High football program. Today marked the start of the teams summer conditioning program. Players and coaches assembled at the Korf Memorial Gymnasium at 7:00 a.m. ready to get to work in the weight room as well as the gridiron. We’ll take a look at the “Red and Black” working hard to get in top shape for the upcoming 2022 MSHSAA football season.

