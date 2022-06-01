WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (May 31) “Mother Nature” Causes An Interruption In Play On The Diamond At Joyce Park In Keokuk And Hannibal Pirates Head Football Coach Jeff Gschwender Shares Insight On The Goals Of Summer Conditioning Program
Lady Chiefs Of KHS Fall Against Fairfield On The IGHSAU Softball Dirt
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
IHSAA Baseball
Fairfield 2
Keokuk 7 (Play Suspended In The 4th Inning/Rain)
Tuesday’s Game Will Be Resumed On Friday
KHS: Chiefs Will Be In Action At West Burlington On Wednesday (Weather Permitting)
Fort Madison 4
Mount Pleasant 1
IGHSAU Softball
Fairfield 2
Keokuk 1 (Final/5 Innings) Game Shortened Due To Rain
KHS: (P) Ada Wood ( 7 K’s)
KHS: (FR) Suzie Whitaker (1R )
KHS Now (1-1) On The Season
Holy Trinity Catholic 4
Lone Tree 7
Central Lee 13
Centerville 1
Game 1
Fort Madison 12
Mount Pleasant 0 (Final/4 Innings)
Game 2
Fort Madison 11
Mount Pleasant 1 (Final/5 Innings)
