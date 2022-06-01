Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (May 31) “Mother Nature” Causes An Interruption In Play On The Diamond At Joyce Park In Keokuk And Hannibal Pirates Head Football Coach Jeff Gschwender Shares Insight On The Goals Of Summer Conditioning Program

Lady Chiefs Of KHS Fall Against Fairfield On The IGHSAU Softball Dirt
Keokuk Lady Chiefs Fall To Defeat At Joyce Park
Keokuk Lady Chiefs Fall To Defeat At Joyce Park(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

IHSAA Baseball

Fairfield 2

Keokuk 7 (Play Suspended In The 4th Inning/Rain)

Tuesday’s Game Will Be Resumed On Friday

KHS: Chiefs Will Be In Action At West Burlington On Wednesday (Weather Permitting)

Fort Madison 4

Mount Pleasant 1

IGHSAU Softball

Fairfield 2

Keokuk 1 (Final/5 Innings) Game Shortened Due To Rain

KHS: (P) Ada Wood ( 7 K’s)

KHS: (FR) Suzie Whitaker (1R )

KHS Now (1-1) On The Season

Holy Trinity Catholic 4

Lone Tree 7

Central Lee 13

Centerville 1

Game 1

Fort Madison 12

Mount Pleasant 0 (Final/4 Innings)

Game 2

Fort Madison 11

Mount Pleasant 1 (Final/5 Innings)

