2x4′s for Hope co-founder pleads not guilty to charges of theft

QUINCY (WGEM/Herald-Whig) - The co-founder of a nonprofit, that has built tiny homes in the Tri-States for veterans, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that he stole money from the organization.

Mark S. Lawrence, 63, entered the plea to one count of theft over $100,000 and one count of theft over $10,000 during his arraignment in Adams County Circuit Court.

Lawrence, who is free on bond after posting $1,500, was indicted last month on the charges alleging he stole money from the organization between Jan. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020.

The case was placed on the September jury trial docket.

Lawrence and his wife, Chris Lawrence, were abruptly removed from 2x4s for Hope on Nov. 15, 2021. The couple also was subject to a temporary restraining order by 2x4s for Hope.

The couple founded the organization in 2015.

Lawrence is set to return to court Aug. 17 for a status hearing.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.