Below normal temperatures, but very pleasant

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our morning is starting out much more pleasant. The clouds have been clearing out as high pressure starts to build into the area, allowing us to start off the day with sunshine. There are some showers and thunderstorms in Oklahoma and Texas this morning. These storms will not head our way, but that system is starting to spread some thin upper-level clouds into the Tri-States from the southwest. These clouds will still allow plenty of sunshine through though. Closer to the afternoon, those clouds will clear out. So a beautiful sunny day is on tap for us. Daytime highs will be slightly below normal for this time of year, but it will still be very pleasant. Highs will be in the mid 70s. We will have clear skies tonight with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow’s weather will be very enjoyable as well. The aforementioned high pressure system will be right over the Tri-States. Therefore, another sunny day is expected with just some fair weather cumulus clouds in the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be a little warmer, near 80°.

We do have some more rain in the forecast though over the next seven days.

We ended up with 13 days below normal, one normal day, and 17 above normal days. (maxuser | WGEM)

