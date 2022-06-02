Advertisement

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 2nd, 2022

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Linda Gordy

Renee Phillips Evans

Natalie Campbell

Lindsey Dover

Liam Dover

Liz Gengenbacher

Jim Raithel

Blake Wolf

Pete Huston

Hailey Blackorby

Claire Mitchell

Sophie Tenhouse

Diane Tague

Jack Carson

Todd Frieden

Andrew Miller

Marita Reiff

Rhett Cluever

Ava Hilgenbrinck

Larren Frese

Joel Hill

Carly Murphy

Mary Ann Siegworth

ANNIVERSARIES

Jacob and Alicia Schmidt

Dave & Sara Corrigan

Dale & Connie Dixon

Aaron & Sheila Drebes

Roger & Sharon Parn

Jerry & Charlene Grawe

Shawn & Michelle Duer

Nathan & Christa Hollensteiner

Wayne & Helen Thorman

Donnie & Phoebe McGowan

