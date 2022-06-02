Canton gigabit city status to boost economic development

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - If you live in Canton, Missouri, and haven’t had high-speed internet access, that’s about to change.

Canton is now being recognized as a certified gigabit city. Local leaders said they believe this gig-status will put Canton in a position of economic development.

The Gigabit City recognition indicates that ultra-high speed broadband is available at speeds of 1 gigabit per second (1 Gbps) or faster.

The new status allows Canton residents to pursue greater economic development, education opportunities and have easier access to mobile connectivity.

Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips said having gigabit internet speed is an asset for the small community.

“It’s an incentive for folks to come and live in our community and know that they can get the same services and technology that they would expect to get in a more urban area,” Phillips said.

Canton Public Library Director Mary Kay Lane said Gigibit city status will also help WiFi hotspot locations, like the public library, to keep up in the busier summer months.

“We have free WiFi for our community, and as it gets more and more popular and people know about it, things have slowed down a little bit,” Lane said. “We have trouble connecting to the internet.”

Faster internet speeds will also pay dividends to the local agriculture industry.

Ursa Co-Op Office Manager Brenda Wright said farmers utilize online sources to view commodity prices, establish contracts and access accounts.

She said that the gig-speed will better assist them.

“They can do everything remotely from their tractors, combines, cars or trucks,” Wright said. “Everyone likes for everything to be at their fingertips.”

Mayor Phillips said the city expects to achieve 2-gig status in the future. Canton is one of the first cities in Northeast Missouri to be certified as a Gigabit City.

Canton resident’s can receive faster internet by calling Yondoo at 877-384-4924 or visiting their website.

