Construction on new pavilion in Hannibal almost complete

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There’s a new pavilion coming to downtown Hannibal, and its construction is almost done.

The Hannibal Rotary Club raised $70,000 to build a pavilion by the riverboats.

Crews have already poured the concrete and put up most of the metal structure.

Rotary Club president Andy Straube said they wanted to build something that gives back to the Hannibal community.

“We wanted to have something that the Rotary could help take care of, and maybe come down and do some clean up. Obviously, this area floods from time to time. And so we wanted something, not just a donation, but something maybe that we could come back and help out the community,” Straube said.

Straube said crews still need to build the roof and put chairs under it.

He said the goal is to finish it before next weekend.

