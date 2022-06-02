Advertisement

Good Samaritans lift truck off trapped 10-year-old boy after accident

A 10-year-old boy was saved by a group of strangers who came together to lift a truck off of him.
By Priscilla Meza and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) - A 10-year-old boy trapped under a truck after an accident in Texas was saved by a group of community members who came together to lift the truck off him.

Porter Hulme is in the hospital with severe injuries, but his family said they’re still in awe that a dozen or so drivers saw the accident and got out of their cars to help, lifting the one-ton truck high enough to pull Porter to safety.

“When they told me that my sons were alive, my prayer was of gratitude,” Scott Hulme, Porter’s father, told KAUZ.

After a long day of roping cattle, Ethan and Porter Hulme were on their way back home when one of their tires blew out.

“And then my other tire blew, and that’s when it really shot us into the ditch and after which I tried to keep it as straight as I could, but it happened so quick,” Ethan said.

The attached horse trailer then detached, causing the truck to roll many times.

“I just remember waking up, and I got out of the seatbelt and crawled out of the truck, and right as I did that, the other fella that stopped, he came around and said, ‘Are you okay?’ I said, ‘I’m fine; I’ve got to find my little brother,’” Ethan said.

Porter was found unconscious under the truck. It took Ethan and 12 good Samaritans to lift the one-ton truck off the 10-year-old. Porter is currently in the hospital with severe injuries.

“It’s going to be a rough trip. He’s got a broken right arm, a broken collar bone, four or five broken ribs on the right side, and a broken shoulder blade,” Scott Hulme said.

Porter’s parents are looking at the silver lining: Porter will still be able to walk, a feat many describe as a miracle.

“The doctor asked my son Porter if he could move his legs if he could feel his toes, and he said he was moving them, but his feet and toes wouldn’t move,” Scott Hulme said. “I nearly threw up. About a half-hour later, I went over there in the room, prayed over my son again, and said, ‘Porter can you move your toes for me,’ and he moved his toes for me.”

The Hulme family has been getting an outpouring of support worldwide, from donations to kind words and prayers. They said they couldn’t be thankful enough for the help.

“The wonderful thoughts, if I could tell any of y’all thank you enough, it would be impossible,” Scott Hulme said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Porter’s medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'36 Club
Nelson’s Clothing Store awaits state liquor license to serve alcohol in their new ’36 Club
Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams Countysends driver to the hospital
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Layoff of Gamesa employees in Fort Madison to have economic impact
Layoffs at Fort Madison plant to have economic impact
Tuesday night, a Quincy man who’s wife was killed Monday in a car accident spoke out about the...
Husband speaks out for wife killed in Quincy crash

Latest News

FILE - In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses...
Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won’t be charged
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
McCormick concedes to Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary
GermanFest is back
Germanfest returns to Quincy after two-year hiatus