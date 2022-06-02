Advertisement

Hospital Report: June 2, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Nona Gay Long, age 81, of Quincy, died on June 1 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Randall Joseph “Joe” Silman, age 68, of Quincy, died May 31 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Mary J. Crane, 91, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away at June 1 at her home in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Julia A. Allison, age 67, of Quincy, died May 30 at her residence. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

There are no births to report as of now

