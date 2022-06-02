Advertisement

Inmate fatally shoots guard, kills self at Ohio hospital

Authorities said a county jail inmate shot and killed a security guard at Miami Valley Hospital...
Authorities said a county jail inmate shot and killed a security guard at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, and then pointed the weapon at others before killing himself in a parking lot.(Source: WHIO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A county jail inmate receiving treatment at an Ohio hospital shot and killed a security guard, pointed the weapon at others and then killed himself in a parking lot, authorities said.

The shooting Wednesday at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton happened before a gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people and himself at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.

Dayton police said inmate Brian Booth, 30, was receiving treatment when he struggled with Darrell Holderman, 78, and took his gun.

Holderman worked for a company hired by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to provide security for inmates who are admitted to hospitals. He sustained multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his hands during the struggle, police said.

After Booth fatally shot Holderman, people ducked for cover as he pointed the gun at them while running down a hallway and into the parking lot, where he killed himself, police said.

Booth was being held in the county jail on a probation violation stemming from a 2015 burglary, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'36 Club
Nelson’s Clothing Store awaits state liquor license to serve alcohol in their new ’36 Club
Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams Countysends driver to the hospital
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Layoff of Gamesa employees in Fort Madison to have economic impact
Layoffs at Fort Madison plant to have economic impact
Tuesday night, a Quincy man who’s wife was killed Monday in a car accident spoke out about the...
Husband speaks out for wife killed in Quincy crash

Latest News

FILE - In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses...
Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won’t be charged
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
McCormick concedes to Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary
GermanFest is back
Germanfest returns to Quincy after two-year hiatus