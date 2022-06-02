Advertisement

Lebron James is officially a billionaire

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)(Luis M. Alvarez | AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lebron James just became a billionaire.

According to Forbes, the 37-year-old now has a net worth of $1 billion. He is the first current NBA player to reach the milestone.

Forbes reports James is already the league’s highest-paid active player. He has made more than $900 million from endorsements and other business ventures, and he made more than $121 million last year alone.

Michael Jordan is the only other NBA player to ever hit billionaire status, but he did not reach that milestone until after he retired.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'36 Club
Nelson’s Clothing Store awaits state liquor license to serve alcohol in their new ’36 Club
Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams Countysends driver to the hospital
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Layoff of Gamesa employees in Fort Madison to have economic impact
Layoffs at Fort Madison plant to have economic impact
Tuesday night, a Quincy man who’s wife was killed Monday in a car accident spoke out about the...
Husband speaks out for wife killed in Quincy crash

Latest News

FILE - In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses...
Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won’t be charged
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
McCormick concedes to Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary
GermanFest is back
Germanfest returns to Quincy after two-year hiatus