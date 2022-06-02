Not enough foster parents in Northeast Missouri, children need homes

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There are not enough foster homes for children in three Northeast Missouri counties and a local organization wants to change that.

Children entering foster care in Marion, Monroe and Ralls counties often get uprooted and have to leave their schools and friends behind.

Coyote Hill Foster Care Hannibal Area Coordinator Brittany McCaskey said there are not enough homes in the area for them to stay, which can add to their trauma.

“There is kind of, I would almost say a crisis of needing foster parents,” McCaskey said.

She said there are 253 kids in foster care in Marion, Monroe and Ralls Counties. However, there are only 93 homes in those counties that currently have foster children.

“There’s times when they are sleeping in the office. They are having to go to youth homeless shelters. They are having to go to residential when they may not need that, and it’s extremely hard,” McCaskey said.

Center, Missouri, resident Abby Hiner said she became a licensed foster parent through Coyote Hill in March.

“We decided we wanted to... give an older child the opportunity to have a home if they don’t have one,” Hiner said.

Hiner said she and her husband plan to foster again as they want to adopt their own child.

“Kids need a home. They need some place stable that they don’t have to worry about if they are going to get a meal, if they are going to get a hug, if they are going to have a safe place to sleep,” Hiner said.

McCaskey said she wants to help more people, like Hiner, to get licensed.

“To be able to watch a child grow and to change their life is amazing,” McCaskey said.

Coyote Hill is hosting an informational event for people interested in becoming a foster parent. It’s happening Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The event will be held at The Junction in Perry, Missouri. Current foster parents and licensing specialists will be available to answer any questions.

Those interested in becoming a foster parent need to get certified. Foster parents can be single or married, they must have stable housing and income, and be mentally and physically stable.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.