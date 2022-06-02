Advertisement

Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

No sound - An aerial view of the scene at a Racine, Wisconsin, cemetery where police say multiple people were shot. (WISN)
By The Associated Press and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP/Gray News) — Police say two people have been shot at a cemetery south of Milwaukee.

Racine police described the shooting Thursday as a “critical” incident and urged people to stay away.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox says a juvenille was treated and released and a second was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee.

Racine police said on social media that numerous shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, south of Milwaukee.

Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting.

It was not immediately known if any suspects were in custody.

A hospital official says the facility is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” following the shooting.

Police are asking people to avoid the area in west Racine around the cemetery.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content, including uncensored profanity.

Warning: Graphic language. Multiple people were reportedly shot at Graceland Cemetery in Racine.

The shooting occurred during the burial of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who died Friday, May 20, the Racine Journal Times reports.

King was shot after fleeing from Racine police. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams County sends driver to the hospital
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Meyers said her family has also cut back on family activities like eating out and traveling and...
$5/gallon gas prices affecting way of life, local businesses in Tri-States
The latest COVID-19 community transmission map for Illinois as of June 3, 2022.
50 Illinois counties labeled for high or medium-level COVID-19 spread
If you have loved ones in a nursing home you know how important it is they get the care they...
Local nursing home hoping new law can help with filling staffing gaps

Latest News

Two friends teamed up to win $2 million while playing the $20 Instant Prize Crossword scratcher...
‘I’m still in shock’: Friends turn $20 lottery scratch-off into $2 million grand prize
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Police ID suspect in attack on doctor, nurses at LA hospital
Abbott Nutrition has restarted its formula plant.
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
Flooding is seen in Miami early Saturday as the area has been hit by heavy rain from a tropical...
Heavy rain from tropical system hits Florida; flooding strands Miami vehicles
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts after scoring a point as she plays Coco Gauff of the U.S. during...
No. 1 Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff for 2nd French Open title