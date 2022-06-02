Advertisement

Porch pirates could face felony charges if caught in this state

Senate Bill 23 makes stealing packages from private carriers like Amazon, Fedex, and UPS off someone’s doorstep a felony.
By Maira Ansari and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – A new law in Kentucky is aimed at deterring and penalizing porch pirates.

According to WAVE, lawmakers had a ceremonial signing Wednesday of Senate Bill 23, which makes stealing packages from private carriers like Amazon, FedEx and UPS off someone’s doorstep a felony.

Packages were not previously afforded the same level of security as U.S. mail. The new law provides officers with another tool to combat package theft rings.

“Kentuckians have been repeatedly victimized and targeted by porch pirates, with important deliveries being stolen like medicine,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “It’s not just individuals who commit this crime. More and more we are seeing organized groups of individuals who gather stolen packages and then resell them.”

Package theft was previously considered a misdemeanor and it was often never prosecuted. Offenders caught stealing someone else’s delivery risk up to five years in jail.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'36 Club
Nelson’s Clothing Store awaits state liquor license to serve alcohol in their new ’36 Club
Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams Countysends driver to the hospital
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Layoff of Gamesa employees in Fort Madison to have economic impact
Layoffs at Fort Madison plant to have economic impact
Tuesday night, a Quincy man who’s wife was killed Monday in a car accident spoke out about the...
Husband speaks out for wife killed in Quincy crash

Latest News

FILE - In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses...
Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won’t be charged
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
McCormick concedes to Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary
GermanFest is back
Germanfest returns to Quincy after two-year hiatus