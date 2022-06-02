QMG, Safe Kids Adams County to host Safe Kids Health Fair Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - How often do you talk to your kids about their health and safety? There’s an opportunity this Saturday to help teach them more about what they can do.

QMG’s Pediatrics department and Safe Kids Adams County are teaming up for a Safe Kids Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 4.

The event will take place in the QMG staff parking lot located on Maine street.

The Safe Kids Health Fair is being held to promote youth health and safety throughout the community. The event will feature multiple health-related topics and activities.

QMG Pediatrician Lindsay Brink said Hannibal Heroes Unlimited, police officers, firefighters, and other first responders will be on site to educate families and the youth about topics such as dental hygiene, water safety, and mental health.

“It’s a fun community event where we get to promote that education and safety and review important ways that families can ensure their kids are safe while they’re enjoying all of the regular activities that kids want to do,” Brink said.

Brink said pediatricians get to play a unique, but important, role in a child’s life and they want to do the best they can to educate the entire community.

Several large giveaways will also be available to attendees.

