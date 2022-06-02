Quincy business notices electric lawnmowers more in demand as gas prices continue to rise

QUINCY (WGEM) -The demand for electric lawnmowers is going up locally as summer approaches, and gas prices rise, according to one store.

Quincy Ace Hardware store director, John McGee, said he feels it has to do with the rise in gas prices as well as how easy it is to use them.

McGee said there are several benefits to owning an electric mower including how little maintenance they need and how eco-friendly they are compared to traditional mowers.

Even with an electric push mower costing between $400 and $700, McGee said it’s not stopping Ace Hardware from having supply issues.

”They are hard to get now, stock is becoming an issue. Obviously, from the pandemic on, we’ve had supply chain issues and we get more people buying,” McGee said.

McGee said recommends you use your current mower until its lifetime has ended as it might save you from unneeded spending.

