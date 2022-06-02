Advertisement

Quincy business notices electric lawnmowers more in demand as gas prices continue to rise

Electric Mower
Electric Mower(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff and Hunter Willis
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -The demand for electric lawnmowers is going up locally as summer approaches, and gas prices rise, according to one store.

Quincy Ace Hardware store director, John McGee, said he feels it has to do with the rise in gas prices as well as how easy it is to use them.

McGee said there are several benefits to owning an electric mower including how little maintenance they need and how eco-friendly they are compared to traditional mowers.

Even with an electric push mower costing between $400 and $700, McGee said it’s not stopping Ace Hardware from having supply issues.

”They are hard to get now, stock is becoming an issue. Obviously, from the pandemic on, we’ve had supply chain issues and we get more people buying,” McGee said.

McGee said recommends you use your current mower until its lifetime has ended as it might save you from unneeded spending.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12th and Locust crash
Felony charge expected following fatal Memorial Day crash
Tuesday night, a Quincy man who’s wife was killed Monday in a car accident spoke out about the...
Husband speaks out for wife killed in Quincy crash
12th and Locust
One fatality in 12th and Locust crash
McDonough County. 700 North and County Road 1450 East.
GALLERY: Storm damage in McDonough County
One tri-state mom is doing what she can to make sure no one else has to go through the pain her...
Tri-state mom spreads melanoma cancer awareness after son’s death

Latest News

The co-founder of a nonprofit, that has built tiny homes in the Tri-States for veterans,...
2x4′s for Hope co-founder pleads not guilty to charges of theft
Patton Park renovations
Patton Park to undergo a series of upgrades and renovations
Randolph St. Rendevous
Tri-State event planners struggle to find vendors
'36 Club
Nelson’s Clothing Store awaits state liquor license to serve alcohol in their new ’36 Club