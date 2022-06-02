Quincy schools out for the summer, students given special send off

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Public Schools are out for the summer.

Schools across the district held parties and special events to celebrate the last day of school. Eighth graders at Quincy Junior High received a send-off as they prepare to enter high school in the fall.

Quincy Junior High Assistant Principal of Curriculum Brenda Fleer said the students this year were a special group and overcame a lot during the pandemic.

“We’ve had them for those three years of middle school and just thanking them and really showing them that they’re ready to go into this different world of maturity and success and we’re really seeing them off and thanking them,” Fleer said.

Summer school will be in session June 6 through July 1 at the high school, the alternative school, Rooney Elementary, and the Early Childhood Center.

QPS wants to remind drivers that school speed zones are still active when summer school is in session.

