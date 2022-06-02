Advertisement

‘They were all planted by Bob’: Man honored for planting forest-worth of trees

A former logger is being honored for planting 30,000 trees in Washington. (KING, BOB BARKER FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Eric Wilkinson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT
DEMING, Wash. (KING) - A 93-year-old man in Washington state is being honored for planting thousands of trees.

Bob Barker has no problem seeing the trees and the forest. It turns out, he’s pretty good at growing things.

“It took about 25 years,” he said.

Barker started his career as a logger.

“That was when I was in the tree-cutting down business,” he said.

Now he’s responsible for the creation of an entire forest.

“It was a very rewarding thing to do,” he said.

Barker bought this land in the ‘90s to plant and harvest trees. But in that first year, he lost nearly 4,000 saplings to voles.

“The voles had enjoyed this new element in their diet,” Barker said.

Barker then learned about a federal program that pays people to conserve land and preserve plant life.

After taking care of his vole problem, Barker started planting again.

He estimated he and his trusty spade planted 50 trees an hour.

“They were all planted by Bob,” his son-in-law Dave Tempero said.

Over the course of the next 25 years, he planted 30,000 trees, most of them by himself, over 71 acres of land.

“To come out in the morning and plant a few hundred trees and then see them there,” he said. “And particularly come back the next year and see them enjoying their existence on the property.”

The transformation from pasture to forest has brought this land alive.

The endangered Oregon spotted frog has now been seen in ponds and puddles, along with bobcats and families of cougars.

“What we’ve done here is not made it any worse for them,” he said. “And once you know they’re here you can do things to try to make it better for them.”

As they walk in his beloved forest, Tempero marvels at the living legacy Barker leaves for future generations.

“There’s a tremendous amount of work to plant the forest and have the trees grow,” he said.

Barker plans to keep the land in his family and hopes it will continue to be preserved.

