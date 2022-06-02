WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (June 1) IHSA 200M State Champion Jettason Rose Signs “NLI” With The US Air Force Academy And The Brown County Hornets Are Confident On The Diamond Heading Into Friday’s Class 1A State Tourney Semifinal Showdown QHS Basketball Standout Jeremiah Talton Ready To Join The Blazers Of JWCC On The JUCO Hardwood Next Season

Jettason Rose Signs "NLI" With The US Air Force Academy (WGEM)