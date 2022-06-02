WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (June 1) IHSA 200M State Champion Jettason Rose Signs “NLI” With The US Air Force Academy And The Brown County Hornets Are Confident On The Diamond Heading Into Friday’s Class 1A State Tourney Semifinal Showdown
QHS Basketball Standout Jeremiah Talton Ready To Join The Blazers Of JWCC On The JUCO Hardwood Next Season
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
IHSAA Baseball
Keokuk 13
West Burlington 3
KHS: (WP) Blake Chase
KHS: Miller Giesler (3-Run Home Run)
KHS: Chiefs Now (3-1) On The Season
Notre Dame 0
Fort Madison 1
FM: Hounds Had 7 Hits & Committed 1 Error n Wednesday
IGHSAU Softball
Central Lee 1
Muscatine 3
CLHS Hawks Will Host Van Buren On Thursday
Keokuk 1
West Burlington 6
(1-4) KHS Lady Chiefs Will Host Burlington In A Doubleheader On Thursday At Joyce Park
Holy Trinity Catholic 2
Mediapolis 0
HTC: Anna Sobczak 3 H / Rachel Menke 2 H
HTC: (WP) Mary Hellige Tosses 7-Inning Shutout
HTC: (2-1) Lady Crusaders Tallied 9 Hits & Committed 3 Errors During Road Win
HTC Will Host New London On Thursday (First Pitch Set For 5:30 PM)
Prospect League
2022 Season Opener
Quincy Gems 5
Burlington 15 (Final/7 Innings)
Gems Will Face Burlington On Thursday
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.