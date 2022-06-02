Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (June 1) IHSA 200M State Champion Jettason Rose Signs “NLI” With The US Air Force Academy And The Brown County Hornets Are Confident On The Diamond Heading Into Friday’s Class 1A State Tourney Semifinal Showdown

QHS Basketball Standout Jeremiah Talton Ready To Join The Blazers Of JWCC On The JUCO Hardwood Next Season
Jettason Rose Signs "NLI" With The US Air Force Academy
Jettason Rose Signs "NLI" With The US Air Force Academy(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

IHSAA Baseball

Keokuk 13

West Burlington 3

KHS: (WP) Blake Chase

KHS: Miller Giesler (3-Run Home Run)

KHS: Chiefs Now (3-1) On The Season

Notre Dame 0

Fort Madison 1

FM: Hounds Had 7 Hits & Committed 1 Error n Wednesday

IGHSAU Softball

Central Lee 1

Muscatine 3

CLHS Hawks Will Host Van Buren On Thursday

Keokuk 1

West Burlington 6

(1-4) KHS Lady Chiefs Will Host Burlington In A Doubleheader On Thursday At Joyce Park

Holy Trinity Catholic 2

Mediapolis 0

HTC: Anna Sobczak 3 H / Rachel Menke 2 H

HTC: (WP) Mary Hellige Tosses 7-Inning Shutout

HTC: (2-1) Lady Crusaders Tallied 9 Hits & Committed 3 Errors During Road Win

HTC Will Host New London On Thursday (First Pitch Set For 5:30 PM)

Prospect League

2022 Season Opener

Quincy Gems 5

Burlington 15 (Final/7 Innings)

Gems Will Face Burlington On Thursday

