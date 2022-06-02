Will rain impact your weekend plans

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have about 48 hours or slightly more of rather pleasant weather for the region. We expect high temperatures on Friday to be in the low 80s with a sunny sky. Saturday it will be mostly sunny then cloud cover begins to gradually increase. Along with the increased cloud cover there will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms that develop late Saturday, especially in the northwestern portions of the region. Showers and thunderstorms become more numerous Sunday and rain potential continues through the middle part of next week. So to say that we are setting ourselves up for a more active and wet weather pattern would be a bit of an understatement. The rain potential does exist beginning Sunday continuing through Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be areas that see 1 to 2 inches of rainfall next week.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.