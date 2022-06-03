Advertisement

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

Source: KCCI
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — A man shot two females to death and then apparently killed himself outside a church in Ames.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office say the man killed the two females outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames.

Investigators didn’t know the ages of those killed.

The shooter appeared to have then shot himself but his death is still being investigated.

The church is near Interstate 35, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.

The sheriff’s office didn’t identify those killed or give details about what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams County sends driver to the hospital
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Meyers said her family has also cut back on family activities like eating out and traveling and...
$5/gallon gas prices affecting way of life, local businesses in Tri-States
The latest COVID-19 community transmission map for Illinois as of June 3, 2022.
50 Illinois counties labeled for high or medium-level COVID-19 spread
If you have loved ones in a nursing home you know how important it is they get the care they...
Local nursing home hoping new law can help with filling staffing gaps

Latest News

Pike County Drowning
Scott County man drowns in Pike County, Illinois
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea test-fires missile amid signs of nuclear test
This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home