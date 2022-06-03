50 Illinois counties labeled for high or medium-level COVID-19 spread

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now labeled 19 counties for high-level community spread, and 31 counties are rated at the medium-level spread.

Boone, Cook, DuPage, Fulton, Knox, Lake, Lee, Logan, Mason, McHenry, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Sangamon, Stephenson, Tazewell, Will, Winnebago, and Woodford counties are now listed for high community-level spread of COVID.

The CDC states everyone in those regions should wear well-fitting masks indoors, including in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Those who are older or immunocompromised should also avoid non-essential indoor activities and plan for rapid testing if needed. Experts say anyone testing positive for COVID-19 in these regions should talk to their healthcare providers about using oral antivirals or monoclonal antibodies for treatment.

Carroll, DeKalb, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, Mercer, Ogle, and Stark counties in the northern portion of Illinois reported medium-level spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, Bond, Brown, Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clinton, DeWitt, Ford, Jackson, Johnson, Macon, Madison, Massac, McDonough, Piatt, Schuyler, St. Clair, Vermillion, and Warren counties across central and southern Illinois are also labeled at medium-level.

Older and immunocompromised people in these areas should wear masks in indoor public places, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The agency also notes those individuals should be up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots if they are eligible.

“With 50 Illinois counties now rated at a High or Medium Community Level, we should all be paying attention to the transmission levels and taking steps to ensure that we are up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “At this time, we are all wise to put on our masks in indoor public spaces and avoid indoor crowded spaces as much as possible.”

Tokars said people should quickly contact their healthcare provider to discuss the right treatment if they test positive. She also stressed that treatments are much more effective at preventing hospitalizations and death if they are taken early in the course of illness.

IDPH reported 5,820 new confirmed and probable cases and 9 deaths Friday. The case rate 7-day average is now 256 per 100,000 people.

The department also reported that 1,227 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday night. Of those patients, 114 were in the ICU and 35 were on ventilators. At this point last week, there were 1,136 people hospitalized for COVID-19 complications with 123 in the ICU and 35 on ventilators.

IDPH officials say there were 32,605 new confirmed and probable cases since last Friday. The state also reported another 47 deaths during that time. 33,853 Illinoisans have died from COVID-related illness since the pandemic started.

14,257 vaccines were given over the last 24 hours. 85.1% of Illinoisans 12 and older have received at least one shot. 77% of those people are fully vaccinated. The 7-day rolling average for shots given is 12,375.

Pfizer announced earlier this week that the company completed an application to the FDA for a three-dose vaccine for children under 5 years old.

“We recognize parents are anxious to have their young children vaccinated against COVID-19 and while the FDA cannot predict how long its evaluation of the data and information will take, we will review any emergency use authorization request we receive as quickly as possible using a science-based approach,” the FDA stated.

The Biden administration announced Thursday that those vaccinations could be available for younger children during the third week of June.

