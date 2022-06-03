Advertisement

911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call fired

A 911 dispatcher was fired after being accused of mishandling a call during last month's mass...
A 911 dispatcher was fired after being accused of mishandling a call during last month's mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A 911 dispatcher has been fired after being accused of mishandling a call during the recent mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at the Tops supermarket where a gunman opened fire last month, said she dropped to the ground after hearing the shots and called 911, whispering out of fear the shooter might hear her.

Officials say they teach 911 dispatchers that if someone is whispering, it probably means they’re in trouble, but Rogers said the Buffalo dispatcher responded: “I can’t hear you. Why are you whispering? You don’t have to whisper. They can’t hear you.”

Shortly after that, Rogers said the dispatcher hung up the phone.

It's America's epidemic. (Source: CNN/KOKI/KTVA/KTUL/KSAT/KABB/WOAI/WKBW/ERIE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY/FACEBOOK/BIGGDAWGG RELLY/TOOY JOHNSON)

The dispatcher was put on administrative leave shortly after the shooting and was let go Thursday.

Erie County leaders called the dispatcher’s tone a “completely inappropriate response” in a “terrible situation.”

Ten people were killed in the shooting and three others were hurt.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams County sends driver to the hospital
Pike County Drowning
Scott County man drowns in Pike County, Illinois
Meyers said her family has also cut back on family activities like eating out and traveling and...
$5/gallon gas prices affecting way of life, local businesses in Tri-States
Hornets IHSA State Championship
Brown County baseball team places 2nd in IHSA State Championship
Germanfest vo
Germanfest makes a return to Quincy

Latest News

Brad Johnson, who jumped from rodeo cowboy to portraying the Marlboro Man in cigarette spots...
Brad Johnson of ‘Melrose Place,’ Marlboro Man ads dies at 62
This undated handout video still issued Saturday, June 4, 2022 by Buckingham Palace shows Queen...
Colorful pageant, street fests cap queen’s Platinum Jubilee
A man stands looking at a building destroyed during attacks, in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm
Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday...
Police: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles