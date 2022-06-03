Advertisement

Beautiful today, but what about the weekend

Beautiful day with highs in the low 80s by later in the afternoon.
Beautiful day with highs in the low 80s by later in the afternoon.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have high pressure over the region, so it is a nice sunny Friday. This high pressure will continue our pleasant weather with plenty of sunshine through the day, low humidity, and daytime highs in the low 80s. Winds will be fairly light out of the west, besides just a few gusts up to 22 mph. Into tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s to near 60°.

Tomorrow, our winds will switch to the south. These winds will start to bring some moisture back into the area. The day will start off mostly sunny, but late in the afternoon and evening some clouds will start to arrive. We had been looking at the possibility of some scattered rain showers later in the evening, but that chance of rain has been removed from the forecast. That is because any chance of rain will stay to our north and west. Highs tomorrow will again reach into the low 80s. Pretty seasonable for this time of year.

