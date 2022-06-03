Car, semi crash in Adams County sends driver to the hospital

LORAINE, Ill. (WGEM) - A crash, between a car and a semi in Adams County, sent one person to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Illinois State Police Trooper Craig Bastert said at 3:13 p.m., a black Chevrolet Malibu hit a semi just South of Loraine on Illinois Highway 336.

Bastert said as the semi was gaining speed, the Malibu rear ended the semi, and got stuck under it.

ISP said the driver of the Malibu, Grant L. Scherder, 29 of Frankford, Mo., was taken to Blessing for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and three passengers in the semi were not hurt.

Scherder was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Improper Use of Registration.

