Advertisement

Carnival crew rescues 16 stranded on small boat in open seas

A Carnival crew spotted and rescued 16 passengers on a small vessel near Cuba.
A Carnival crew spotted and rescued 16 passengers on a small vessel near Cuba.(Carnival)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - International cruise line Carnival announced Friday that some of the company’s crew members rescued 16 people stranded on a small vessel.

The company said the crew members on board its Mardi Gras ship spotted the group in distress and stopped to help before 8 a.m. Friday.

The ship was heading to Florida at the time they spotted the vessel near Cuba.

Conditions were rough on the open seas when the crew brought in the 16 people.

Carnival said crew members rescued 16 people stranded on the open seas.
Carnival said crew members rescued 16 people stranded on the open seas.(Carnival)

Carnival said it contacted all appropriate authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Mardi Gras ship was on its final day of a seven-day sailing and will return to its homeport of Port Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams County sends driver to the hospital
Pike County Drowning
Scott County man drowns in Pike County, Illinois
Meyers said her family has also cut back on family activities like eating out and traveling and...
$5/gallon gas prices affecting way of life, local businesses in Tri-States
Hornets IHSA State Championship
Brown County baseball team places 2nd in IHSA State Championship
Germanfest vo
Germanfest makes a return to Quincy

Latest News

Brad Johnson, who jumped from rodeo cowboy to portraying the Marlboro Man in cigarette spots...
Brad Johnson of ‘Melrose Place,’ Marlboro Man ads dies at 62
This undated handout video still issued Saturday, June 4, 2022 by Buckingham Palace shows Queen...
Colorful pageant, street fests cap queen’s Platinum Jubilee
A man stands looking at a building destroyed during attacks, in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm
Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday...
Police: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles