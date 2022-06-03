Fort Madison marina project on track

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -You are closer to being able to enjoy the marina in Fort Madison and officials held a celebration Thursday night to prove it.

The celebration was at Riverview Park where Mayor Matt Mohrfeld talked about what crews are working on now, which is putting boat ramps in.

“We’ve enhanced the boat ramp to 80 foot wide, with the goal to launch four boats at once,” Mohrfeld said.

This will help the flow during high traffic times of the year when boats are constantly coming in and out of the water.

Attendees were able to get a sneak peek at the current state of the marina to show how far they are in the process.

Mohrfeld plans to have the marina fully completed by Spring of 2024.

“Of course, that’s going to be the big question. What’s the progress? When you drove in, you saw a lot of dirt, but the reality is we’re about 50-percent there, but you don’t see it,” Mohrfeld said.

Once the marina is finished, a hospitality center will be constructed consisting of a bar and grill also featuring a convenient store for boaters.

With the addition of the marina, Mohrfeld said he feels it will gain attention and increase cash flow for Fort Madison as well as improve the growth and quality of life of the town.

“This is about Fort Madison being the best Fort Madison it can be. We are sending a statement out there. We are open for business.”

