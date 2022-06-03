Local nursing home hoping new law can help with filling staffing gaps

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you have loved ones in a nursing home you know how important it is they get the care they deserve.

A new Illinois law is changing the way nursing homes get funding, incentivizing staffing and quality of care.

Officials at Sunset Senior Living said it’s a landmark piece of legislation that addresses not just payment and reimbursement but could also help with recruitment.

Administrator Jerry Neal said he is glad they will be getting reimbursed for raising staff wages but he said more needs to be done.

He said the lack of people applying for open positions is forcing staff to work overtime to give patients the care they need.

Neal said there need to be a focus on getting people into the profession.

“There’s definitely a workforce shortage in this profession and this doesn’t do a whole lot to increase the number of nurses going to nursing school or CNAs getting certified and helping to increase that workforce that we have to draw from to staff appropriately.”

Family members of residents said they are also glad measures are being put in place to ensure seniors are getting good care.

Quincy resident Robin Leite said she she was originally worried about putting her mom in Sunset Senior Living, but said her mom is energetic and doing well.

She said having good staff is crucial to her mother’s care.

“I’m extremely happy with the care that my mom has been given, Leite said. “She’s been here since March and I think her condition has improved. She’s more social, active, and extremely happy.”

She said she hopes the changes in pay for nurses could help reduce burnout.

The law goes into effect July 1.

