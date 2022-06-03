Non-emergency calls tying up Marion Co. dispatch center, delaying response times

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There’s a push for Northeast Missouri residents to download the CodeRED app after 911 lines have been tied up.

Dispatchers at Northeast Missouri Emergency Communications said an influx of non-emergency and accidental calls are slowing them down.

NECOMM Executive Director Michael Hall said dispatchers answer more than 20 accidental and non-emergency calls every day. Some residents of Marion, Lewis and Ralls Counties will call 911 to ask about non-emergencies like power outages.

Adults and children will also make accidental calls on smartphones, as Hall said iPhones have features where if you shake the phone a certain way it can call 911.

Hall said when people realize, most will hang up instead of telling dispatchers it was an accident, so police and fire will still respond.

“We don’t have unlimited capabilities and personnel. It’s critical that our staff are focused on the true emergencies that are going on at all times. And the extra burden of following up on accidental calls just takes them away from their main task of serving the public,” Hall said.

All of this impacts response times to real emergencies.

“We have to check every one out, but it does cause delays in other true calls that need service. So it affects our police, fire and EMS,” Hall said.

Palmyra Emergency Management Director Paul Frankenbach wants people to download the CodeRED app to check for power outages instead of calling 911.

The city uses the CodeRED app to alert residents about things like evacuations, boil orders, and power outages.

“You can get the information on how long you think the power will be out. That’s how we hope it will work for us,” Frankenbach said.

Frankenbach encourages residents to use CodeRED to also stay informed about emergencies in their area.

“The more information we can get out to you directly, the less you’re gonna have to reach out to other places to get that information, wasting other peoples’ resources,” Frankenbach said.

26 dispatchers work at NECOMM, but there are only three or four on duty at a time. Hall said the increase in non-emergency calls adds to their workload.

Hall said dispatchers receive the highest number of calls during this time of the year, due to more people being outside in the heat, going to lakes and consuming alcohol.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.