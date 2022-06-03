Advertisement

Officials ID remains of 15-year-old girl found in 1974

Authorities believe she was a victim of a convicted serial killer
Officials in Florida identified the victim in a cold case murder. (WPLG, PALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By Terrell Forney
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPLG) - Authorities in Florida have identified the victim in a decades-old cold case murder.

The remains of a 15-year-old girl were discovered in Palm Beach County in 1974 but never identified.

Using DNA technology, investigators determined the remains as those of a Florida girl who went missing in 1972.

Susan Gale Poole had been labeled a missing person for 50 years.

“I knew something was wrong when I saw her purse on the couch of a friend of hers,” said her sister, Patti Poole.

She recently got the call from Palm Beach County detectives.

“My search is finally over,” Poole said.

Police believe Susan’s death was connected to 1970s serial killer Gerard Schaefer, a former sheriff’s deputy and a former police officer with the Wilton Manors Police Department.

“He lived in Broward County, in the area where Susan Poole lived,” Detective Bill Springer said.

Although Susan lived in a trailer park near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, her skeletal remains were found two years after she disappeared in an area with mangroves in Palm Beach County.

“She was tied up, appeared to be tied up in the mangroves with wire to a tree,” Springer said.

At the time there was no match to her DNA, so it was entered into the national base for unidentified persons.

New technology allowed the DNA to be re-tested and produce a match.

Although authorities believe Schaefer killed Susan, they don’t have any physical evidence linking him to the murder.

Schaefer was known to pick up girls who were hitchhiking, something that Susan would often do.

“The way she died, he was very cruel,” Poole said.

He was convicted for his crimes and killed in prison in 1996.

Copyright 2022 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 336 crash
Car, semi crash in Adams County sends driver to the hospital
Pike County Drowning
Scott County man drowns in Pike County, Illinois
Meyers said her family has also cut back on family activities like eating out and traveling and...
$5/gallon gas prices affecting way of life, local businesses in Tri-States
Hornets IHSA State Championship
Brown County baseball team places 2nd in IHSA State Championship
Germanfest vo
Germanfest makes a return to Quincy

Latest News

A man stands looking at a building destroyed during attacks, in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue deployed resources and was assisting people in North Miami-Dade...
Tropical Storm Alex, 1st of season, forms in Gulf of Mexico
Enironmental activist Rob Greenfield created a suit showcasing a month’s worth of personal...
Man turns heads with 100-pound suit made of trash
An environmental activist wore a month's worth of garbage as a trash fashion statement.
Take a look: Activist wears 100 pounds of trash as a suit
Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday...
Police: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting